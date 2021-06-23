An Iyaganku magistrate’s court has released three members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) who were detained for their alleged role in the arrest of suspected Fulani warlord, Iskilu Wakili.

Advertisements





The trio who were arrested, charged to court and subsequently detained are Dauda Kazeem, Awodele Adedigba and Ramon Hassan but were on Tuesday released by an Iyaganku Magistrate Court.

They were discharged based on legal advice by the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The court had ruled that the suspects should not be charged for any offense because there was no evidence to charge against them.

It would be recalled that the trio were arrested in March.

Oyo State Coordinator of OPC, Comrade Rotimi Oguntade also known as Oluomo confirmed their release.

They were initially granted bail on health grounds but had been released without charges by the court.

Advertisements

The trio who arrived at the Agodi Correctional Centre at about 1pm were later led to the office of the Oyo State Coordinator of OPC, Comrade Olumo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wakili became famous for allegedly terrorising the Ayete community and other adjourning villages in Ibarapa area of Oyo state.