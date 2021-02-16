Super Falcons new head coach, Randy Waldrum, has hit the ground running in charge of the Nigeria senior women’s national team following his first training session with the African champions, yesterday.

Despite a botched engagement in 2017, the American was reappointed to lead the Super Falcons in October 2020 following the resignation of erstwhile coach, Thomas Dennerby.

On arriving in Antalya, Turkey yesterday, Waldrum united for the first time with the squad, who are assembling for the first time since crashing out of the Olympic Games qualifiers in October 2019.

Ahead of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco, the Super Falcons are launching their preparations at the 2021 Turkish Women’s Cup, scheduled to be held from February 15-24.

The Nigeria-based delegation, including nine players, were led by Honorable Ayo Omidiran – the NFF women’s football committee chair arrived in the host city yesterday’s afternoon.

Christy Ohiaeriaku, Onome Ebi, Glory Ogbonna, Mariam Ibrahim, Chidinma Okeke, Habeebat Akinwande, Francisca Ordega, Chinwendu Ihezuo and Gift Monday were the nine players from Lagos.

During the 10-day competition, they will face CSKA Moscow, Uzbekistan and Equatorial Guinea at the fifth edition of the women’s invitational tournament.

Subsequently, the team underwent a light recovery and stretching training session inside the Emir Hotels Sports Complex, under the watch of Waldrum, yesterday and they are expected to undergo a full training session today by 13:30 Nigerian time.

Nigeria will take on CSKA in their opener on Thursday at Emir Hotels Sports Complex before the second match with Uzbekistan on February 20 and Equatorial Guinea three days later.

The African champions are hoping to become the first national side from Africa to win the Turkish Women’s Cup this year.