Nigeria’s Super Falcons coach Randy Waldrum is excited following the return of Super Falcons trio of Desire Oparanozie, Ngozi Okobi and Chiamaka Nnadozie to the team.

The Trio has been out of the team for long time with their last time together on the pitch representing Nigeria being at the 2019 Women World Cup in France.

While speaking to the team media officer Tobex, Waldrum said they’ve tried to get the three of them but to no avail.

“The new players that just joined were fantastic. We’ve tried to get all three of them for a while now, we haven’t been able to for some reason.

“We can see the successes they had and now seeing them, one can see the qualities they possess.

“I wished we had them in Texas against US but it allowed us to see some younger players.

“Adding those veteran players that have got leadership qualities on the field can’t be replaced.

“They have been a great addition,” he concluded.

The team is presently on an 8-day training tour in Austria.