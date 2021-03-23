Some days ago, Muhammed while doing his homework and I was cooking in the kitchen suddenly ran to me screaming lizard and I was like lizard in the sitting room? How?

“ Mummy see, it’s under the washing machine. It’s very fast o and it can bite too…I don’t want it to bite me…Mummy kill it”! he screamed with fear.

How did a lizard get into the house? I must find out what it is. And so I suspended the cooking and off i went in search of the ‘lizard’ with Ummi.

I checked under the seats, the washing machine where Mohammed said it was hiding, the dining, kitchen, rooms and the toilets. For close to 30mins I couldn’t see any lizard. I hope this boy is not trying to play pranks on me?…if I find out he was playing pranks wallahi it won’t be funny at all.

I remember not too long ago when Farida came into my room at about 7pm….I decided to take a nap after al-asri prayers.By 6:30pm I woke up but stayed up in bed and deliberately didn’t switch on the lights…I needed my peace so that the two musketeers won’t know I was awake….and then comes Farida.

“Mummy wake up”…I pretended as if I didn’t hear her. Trust her, she won’t give up. She raised the net and hopped on the bed.

“Mummy wake up it’s night already and your room is dark”.

“I know. Just go to the sitting room. I’ll join you after Magrib”.

She won’t take that and the next thing she said:

“Mummy there’s a cockroach inside your net o”.

“Subhanallahi” … how I dread ‘ ‘roaches!! .. but something told me she was up to something.