By Our Correspondent

Being an entrepreneur has its challenges and takes a lot of innovation to stand-out in the market. The risk vs reward is directly proportional to the hard work an individual puts into his venture.

Wally Sajmi is an entrepreneur who is the founder of Nietzsche Labs and cofounder of Endorsify.

Having worked for companies like the United Bank of Switzerland and then Salesforce, he found his calling in his entrepreneurial ventures, which helped satiate his creative output.

With the development of technology shops through his company Nietzsche Labs, he could help build websites, apps, designs, and forums for companies from the fashion industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have worked with famous fashion brand clients.

He says that the company strives to think outside the box and let their work do the talking. Sometimes, to let the work do the talking, the name of the client was kept anonymous.

The company was recognised for its style of work whenever their projects went live. Taking what creators or artists have in their head and making it conceptually possible and beautiful on the internet is always a friction.

Musicians such as Cinematic Music Group and G4 Boyz also work with the company to get a unique perspective for their projects on the digital technology side.

In 2016, he also cofounded Endorsify, a platform that helped brands price influencer user-generated content. The marketplace also connected creators with paid brand opportunities.

The platform had 20,000 male and 10,000 female creators, which eventually was sold to Her Campus Media in 2020.

A lot of entrepreneurs can learn from Wally Sajimi that one should follow their creative interests. Also, diversify and be persistent in achieving their goals.