Chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has expressed shock over the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Tuesday, describing it as “heinous and unforgivable.”

Armed men had in the early hours of Tuesday penetrated the NDA barracks where they killed two military officers and abducted a major.

In a statement he issued in Abuja, the former Sokoto State governor said it was “devastating hearing about the outrageous attack which was bring to the fore, yet again, the nature of the problem we are dealing with”.

He expressed sympathy to President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor and other service chiefs.

“It is sad that the precious lives of our well-trained officers were sniffed out in the unwarranted orgy of violence, not on the battlefront but right in their homes,” he said.

Wamakko said everything possible must be done to rescue the kidnapped major from the bandits, and further ensure security around the NDA facilities as well as all other communities.

“This is yet another wake-up call not only for our security forces, but indeed all Nigerians to wake up and be more decisive on ending this menace.

“I sympathise with His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, the service chiefs and families of the affected officers,” Wamakko, who is also the chairman of the Northern Senators Forum said in the statement.