The world has just celebrated the 2021 International Women’s Day. It is a day set aside by the United Nations to celebrate women’s achievements as well as raise awareness about their rights’ issues. The United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres used the occasion to highlight the transformative power of women’s equal participation also in the fight against climate change. He stated that “when women are in parliament, countries adopt more stringent climate change policies.”

The fact that women are now serving in equal numbers in the top leadership posts at the United Nations, he said, has led to even more concerted action to secure peace, sustainable development and human rights. He called on countries, companies and institutions to adopt special measures and quotas to advance women’s equal participation and achieve rapid change.

For the UN Scribe, the theme “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”, while bringing to the fore the impact that women and girls worldwide had as health care workers, caregivers, innovators and community organisers during the COVID-19 pandemic, it should also address the issue of climate change and the role women can play in making policies geared towards minimising its impact.

The theme, in celebrating the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, also aligns with the priority theme of the 65th session of the Commission on the Status of Women, “Women in public life, equal participation in decision making”, and the flagship Generation Equality campaign, which calls for women’s right to decision-making in all areas of life, equal pay, equal sharing of unpaid care and domestic work, an end to all forms of violence against women and girls, and health-care services that respond to their needs.

There is no denying the fact that women’s movement in Nigeria has come a long way with its immense contribution to the nation’s development. However, this newspaper notes that in Nigeria, gender representation in public life and decision-making positions are still not enough to compensate for the efforts of women.

It goes without saying that the Nigerian woman, like her counterpart elsewhere in the world, deserve an equal future, free from stigma, stereotypes and violence; a future that is sustainable, peaceful, with equal rights and opportunities. While we join women in celebrating this very important event, it is also pertinent to draw attention to the work yet to be done in the pursuit of gender equality.

Sadly, in our opinion, recent reports indicate an increase in incidences of Gender Based Violence and Harassment (GBVH) especially during the COVID-19 lockdown. Worst still, there seems to be a seeming silence from government and employers on how to address what is becoming a menace both at home and the work place.

Amidst the rise in cases, there are growing calls by rights activists and workers pushing for Nigeria to ratify and domesticate International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 190 as a way of guaranteeing better legal protection for working women whether in the formal or informal sector of the economy.

As part of effort to actualise this, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Solidarity Centre AFL-CIO joined other activists to step up campaigns seeking an end to GBVH and calling for Nigeria to ratify the ILO Convention 190.

The ILO Convention 190 which was adopted in 2019 by member countries including Nigeria, emphasizes the need for governments and employers to address the root causes of Gender Based Violence, as well as the social and cultural norms that normalise and legitimate GBVH in the world of work. Despite making firm commitment to be among the first countries to domesticate the C190, Nigeria is yet to do so.

It is our considered opinion that further foot dragging and reluctance to domestic the Convention has various implications. We are spurred on by the fact that women are particularly vulnerable to being attacked or harassed at work due to deeply-entrenched power imbalances that prevail in many workplaces. These discrimination and harassment at work places and homes affect productivity and does not allow women achieve their full potential.

In our view, this is not just a question of fairness, as pertinent as it, but also of economics. Nigeria will profit from promoting legal reforms to boost women’s equality and eliminate Gender Based Violence and Harassment.

A recent analysis estimates that Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could grow by 23 percent by 2025 if women were to participate in the labour force at the same rate as men. A survey by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also suggests that if Nigeria were to reduce gender inequality, the economy could grow on average by as much as 1.25 percentage points or more.

It is, therefore, no coincidence that this year’s theme emphasises achieving an equal future even with COVID-19.