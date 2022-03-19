The Women Agro Processors Agricgen and Exporters Initiative (WAPAGEIN) has called on the federal government to modernise the nation’s ports management system.

The president of WAPA-GEIN, Esther Adebayo, who made the call at the inauguration of the initiative and National Export Centre in Abuja, said the federal government should not be decongesting the ports in Nigeria but transform them.

Adebayo said this must start with cleaning up administrative bottlenecks most of which were unnecessary with multiple government agencies at the ports, high transaction costs, or even plain extortion from illegal taxes, which do not go into the coffers of the government.

According to her, Nigeria should rapidly modernise and transform its ports, as they should facilitate business and exports and stimulate industrial manufacturing and competitiveness of local business and exports.

She said the cost of exporting 100 tons of cargo in Nigeria is $35,000 dollars compared to $4000 dollars in Ghana.

“Today the leading ports in West Africa are in Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Togo and Benin Republic. All these countries have modernised their port management systems, leaving Nigeria far behind,” Adebayo said.

She also emphasised the need for the federal government to increase the training and employment of extension workers and other supportive services to boost the increase in agricultural production.

“We must unleash the potentials of youths of Nigeria. Today over 75 percent of the population is under the age of 35 years.

“More decisive actions are needed to turn this demographic asset into an economic dividend. A young productive, youthful population with access to education, skills, social protection, affordable housing, and medical care will power Nigeria’s economy now and well into the future.

“We must move away from so-called youth empowerment programs. The youth do not need hands out, they need investments. Agro business is well loaded with millions of jobs creation for the youths,” she said.

Earlier, the chairperson, planning committee of the event, Dr. Funmilola Daudu, said the initiative would develop better agricultural and business management practices that would result in improved competitiveness, productivity, income, gross marginal yields for smallholder farmers and micro, small and medium enterprises.

She called for increase in women’s potentials to participate in high-level businesses that could foster high-level empowerment, job creation and social development in their communities.

Women Agro Processors, Agricgen and Exporters Initiative (WAPAGEIN) is a non-governmental and non-profit organisation established to promote agric businesses, entrepreneurship, youth and women development careers.

It has a network of agribusiness marketing professionals from across Nigeria, with chapters located in the six geopolitical zones including the FCT.