Unless consumers change their perceptions and begin to see the provision of electricity as a business and not a public utility or service, the illiquidity crisis bedeviling the power sector will continue to worsen.

This was the submission of former managing director/chief executive officer of defunct National Electric Power Authority (NEPA)/Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) and President Muhammadu Buhari’s one-time Special Adviser on Electric Power to Engr. Joseph O. Makoju

Engr Makoju who made this call, at the opening of the third meeting of the West African Power Pool (WAPP) directors of finance in Abuja, yesterday, said “The power business is not charity. It is a business.

The perception of the power sector as a public service continues to make it challenging to operate.”

Makoju, a honorary member of the WAPP, noted that greatest challenge of the sector remained illiquidity and urged the WAPP utilities member states to begin to look inwards and develop their capacities for internally generated revenues.

Chairman of the WAPP executive board and acting managing director/CEO of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, Dr. Sule Abdulaziz, in his opening remarks charged the member countries on timely payment of their contributions to the Pool to ensure effective coordination of its activities on a sustainable and timely basis.

Abdulaziz who was represented by executive director, Transmission Service Provider, Engr. Victor Adewumi said they need to be properly empowered to carry out activities on time “Finance we all know is a critical aspect of running any and every organization or pool such as the WAPP, we must play our roles diligently even as our project financiers continue to finance our projects.

“Efficiently financing the Secretariat of the West African Power Pool, cannot be overemphasized. It is quite essential to the entire process of advancing the building of a robust power pool for the West African Region.

“Without adequately financing the secretariat, we cannot ensure the proper supervision of ongoing projects in the POOL, funding is fundamental in this regard and for the sustenance of qualified and knowledgeable hands needed to run the system. It is also essential in the payment of salaries of the secretariat staff, financing meetings, among others,” he said.

Abdulaziz urged the finance directors of all the countries of WAPP to deliberate carefully and map out a clearer path to solving the issue consistent contributions by all member utility, to ensure that those assigned the duty of running the secretariat do it with confidence.

“It is important to note that this is a critical issue in the growth of the WAPP. because without sustained human capital, who to effectively supervise and coordinate the implementation and monitoring of the projects on behalf of all the member utilities, we cannot have a very effective POOL that the founding fathers of the WAPP so desired,” he charged.