Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume, has decried the current approach of prosecuting the ongoing war against corruption, saying a “top to the bottom” approach that would start with politicians and top civil servants will be more effective.

He emphasised that the war against the monster called corruption should start from the politicians, top public servants down to the local government staff if the menace must be fought to a halt.

Delivering a lecture entitled: “Unexplained Wealth and the Fight Against Corruption in Nigeria”, at the University of Ibadan’s 2021 distinguished leadership lecture series, Ndume observed that corruption had an impact on the economic well-being of the people and tends to widen the gap between those who have and those who do not have.

Ndume stressed that the current security challenges confronting the country was a byproduct of corruption, adding that corruption and insecurity are closely bound with the funding of transnational organised crimes like terrorism, human trafficking, drug crimes and illegal arms trade.

“The fight against corruption is a fight for the nation and must start from the top and the bottom. This is what I call: ‘do it all’. One should not be mistaken on how good it is to have riches, but toxic riches should be abhorred because it pollutes the society. It changes our good culture. It breeds injustice and impunity. Every citizen has a role to play,” he said.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently issue and sign an unexplained wealth order and prevail on the National Assembly to pass the Proceeds of Crime Bill in time, regardless of the bickering on the management of the proceeds recovered.

Earlier, the vice-chancellor of the university, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, noted that the institution was tackling the fight against corruption in an organic way, adding that nearly every undergraduate student in the university takes a course in ethics, either as a compulsory general studies course or as a regular department-based course.