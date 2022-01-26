Ambassador of Nigeria to Benin Republic, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai (rtd) has disclosed that the war against insecurity is very complex and cannot be won without the cooperation of the citizens.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, during a book launch in his honour titled: ‘’The Great Exploits Of Buratai” the former chief of army staff noted that amidst challenges, he had secrets that made him achieve the level of success he attained during his time as chief of army staff.

He said, “I had a silent secret during my period, I know it was very challenging fighting a non-conventional war, and it worked for us.”

Buratai said the fight against insurgents anywhere in the world needs serious collaboration between the military and the civilian populace to surmount the current challenges facing the country.

He noted that he had tried as much as he could not to be controversial during his period.

The envoy, however, noted that the media in the public domain portrayed him as one who is controversial.

He said inter-agency cooperation was at its peak when he held sway in the Army and commended President Muhammadu Bahari for supporting the military always.

Earlier, the guest lecturer at the event, Prof Udenta Udenta, said the war against insecurity has not been won, calling for more collaboration within military circles.

Udenta said Nigerians should not blame the military if they cannot volunteer useful information to help the military in winning the war against Boko Haram.