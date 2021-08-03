An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Alozie Mac Solomon, has said that with the successful conduct of the party’s ward congress in Abia State, its match towards the Government House in 2023 has commenced.

Alozie stated this while speaking with LEADERSHIP in Umuahia, after the conclusion of the congress last Saturday, describing it as one of the most transparent and uninterrupted ever conducted by any party in the state since 1999.

He called on both the winners and losers of the Israel Sunny Goli-conducted exercise to embrace each other in the spirit of sportsmanship and work together for the common goal of the party which is to capture the seat of government in the election.

“He expressed disappointment “over some of the happenings in the party ahead of the congress when some members under the leadership of Donatus Nwankpa announced that Chief Ikechi Emenike has been suspended from the party.”

“How can one explain a situation, where Nwamkpa, who claims to be the chairman of the party forget so soon that he was the same person who announced the lifting of the purported suspension on September 21, 2018 at a press conference ahead of the 2019 general election.”

According to him, the former two-term member of the state House of Assembly on the platform of the defunct All Peoples Party (APP) was only exhibiting his dual memberships of the party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Alozie, who maintained that Nwankpa’s romance with the governing party is no longer a secret, added, “It’s very unfortunate and sad, that a man like him will be speaking from both sides of his mouth at a time when our party is in a dare need of men of character and honour.