The Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA), has instituted a legal action against Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the conduct of the July 31 ward congresses of the party calling for outright annulment of the election.

In a Suit Number FHC/AD/CS/21/2021 filed at the Federal High Court, Ekiti State Division, the group sought an interlocutory injunction stopping the conduct of the local government congress or an order declaring the outcome illegal .

The suit deposed by 36 SWAGA members and contestants in the ward congress on behalf of over 3,650 members of the group in Ekiti was filed by their Lawyers, Barrister Ayodeji Odu and five others for the plaintiffs.

Joined in the suit are : APC(1st defendant), Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni(2nd defendant), Ekiti APC Chairman, Paul Omotoso(3rd defendant), Chairman, Ekiti Congress Screening Committee ,Samuel Abejide(4th defendant) and the Independent National Electoral Commission(5th defendant).

The plaintiffs sought an order declaring the congress of the 1st defendant purportedly held on July 31 and organized and conducted by or under the instruction/supervision of 2nd and 3rd defendants in Ekiti State as unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

They also prayed the court to declare that the congress of the 1st defendant purportedly held in Ekiti-State on the 31 day of July 2021 was in total breach of democratic norms and practices and violation of the Constitution and guidelines issued by the 1st defendant for the conduct of the 2021 ward congresses.