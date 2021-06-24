The Women Advocates Research and Documentation Center (WARDC) has trained women rights groups on designing, implementing and managing interventions to End Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG).

This is in addition to promoting Sexual Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) for women and girls including engagement with men.

The center also launched a campaign on ‘secure our lives’, calling on the government to end insecurity in Nigeria.

The group said security budget was not commensurate with the level of security in the country.

The founding director, WARDC, Dr Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, in her welcome address, said violence against women and girls exists in various forms and negatively affects women’s physical, mental, sexual and reproductive health.

Represented by the project officer, Ms Evelyn Ugbe, she said gender inequality remains the root causes of violence against women and girls.

Dr. Afolabi-Akiyode said the menace leads to high social and economic cost for women and their families and consequently the society.

“To address this menace, activating women’s movement to lead initiatives that will end violence against women and girls is critical.Therefore,the UN-EU spotlight initiative, a project aims to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls by 2030, focuses on six mutually reinforcing pillars including supporting the capacity of women’s movement,” she said.

She noted that the training aims to empower women’s rights movement with the requisite knowledge, information, techniques and skills to design and implement unique and strategic interventions that will meaningfully address the challenges of violence against women and girls.

“Understanding that women are not homogeneous and issues of of SGBV affects them differently,we have women from different backgrounds such as faith-based organisations,women with disabilities and other vulnerable groups to collectively understand how their diverse issues can be integrated in the design and implementation of interventions on ending violence against women and girls,” she added.