The Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) in collaboration with the European Union and United Nations (EU-UN) have trained students in the tertiary institutions on the prevention of sexual violence in Nigeria.

The programme, which was the first virtual online training was in partnership with the joint EU-UN spotlight initiative, a global multi-year event, intended to eliminate all forms of sexual and gender-based violence against women through various implementation programmes and partners all over the world.

The initiative represents an unprecedented global efforts to invest in gender equality and women’s empowerment as a precondition and driver for the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s).

The project, which was launched in January 2020, was meant to increase the awareness of gender-based violence and to design and adopt school-related gender-based violence policies in tertiary institutions. Following the increasing rate of sexual violence and harassment in the institutions, it was necessary to implement a programme that can break the culture of silence, offer solutions and ensure the overall reduction of these cases.

The training involved over 3000 university students from 163 institutions across Nigeria. The beneficiaries are expected to transfer the knowledge learnt and also implement different awareness programmes and activities in their schools and communities as advocates and ambassadors.

The training ended with a symposium in Yaba, Lagos that provided an opportunity for the students to network, interact and brainstorm on ways to prevent gender-based violence in schools and communities.

One of the participants, Adegoke Olawale; a 300 Level student of the Lagos State University stated that it was good to know that there were solutions available for the survivors of sexual violence and he would continue to create awareness to reduce sexual violence in his community.

Speaking on the prevalence of sexual violence in tertiary institutions and the partnership with WARIF, EU-UN spotlight initiative, the UN Women country representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Comfort Lamptey, stated that, “Breaking the silence on sex for grades, and exposing the magnitude of the issue, is the first step to ending sexual harassment and violence in tertiary education institutions”.

“We need laws and policies, both at the level of the institutions and at the national level. As UN Women, along with our partner UN agencies, we remain committed to supporting the government and Nigerians to end sexual harassment in tertiary institutions, and all forms of violence against women and girls”.

Founder of WARIF, Dr. Kemi DaSilva- Ibru stated that, “WARIF is proud to partner with the UN and the EU on the spotlight initiative to reduce the prevalence of gender-based violence in tertiary institutions by working directly with the student-based organisations and the school authorities in adopting strategies and facilitating mechanisms that will provide the much needed support and safety to all students on campuses across the country.”