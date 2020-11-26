By KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

Warner Media, a leading player in advertising, entertainment and owners of Boomerang Pay TV, has unveiled diverse array of fun for young viewers to celebrate the festive season with the unveiling of Boomerang Playtunes premiered in English, Pidgin English and Swahili on the 4th of December, 2020 in a move to respond to it’s consumers brands with engagements of it’s team players in Warner Bros, TNT, CNN, DC, Cartoon Network, Classic movies among others.

Boomerang, which is a dominant player in the PayTv market in Nigeria and also the favourite Television channels for young viewers has unveiled palytunes list in different categories of languages.

Kicking off the fun fest is Furaha!!!, a Swahili composition by Hugh Davidson and Nekoye Ommeh. Hugh and Nekoye are both accomplished artists in their own right who have been writing compelling stories and recording music professionally and has also performed in and produced for brands during this time.

Commenting on the development, Hugh Davidson said “I had a blast! It’s really fun being more playful with music. There was also the added benefit on working on songs in isiZulu and isiXhosa, so I got to work on my language skills a bit more as well.

Nekoye Ommeh, a Kenyan artist and academic who has showcased her work in different corners of the world launched her debut album entitled ‘Baba Speaks’ in 2010.

“These new Boomerang Tunes are really sweet and authentic, and it has been a whimsical experience creating them in conjunction with Boomerang in location-specific languages, allowing more and more kids across Africa to play and learn in their mother tongue,” Nekoye added.

Also, Boomerang will launch Best Friend (Nigerian Pidgin English) and Going to School (English), on 11th and 18th of December composed by African music sensation Zinnia Basame.

Zinnia stated that Working on the Boomerang Tunes project felt like going back to kindergarten and learning how to be a kid all over again.

She said; “It took me on a journey to the softest part of my heart, and that felt really nice. It was great working on it.” The ‘Overload’ hitmaker, who is of Cameroonian and Nigerian descent, is no stranger to the world of arts, coming from a musical family.

“Language is definitely a compass when seeking to respectfully navigate different people and cultures, so yes I truly believe these are major steps in representing Africa’s diversity,” Muno says.

However, in a bid to close off the festive marathon, and in the spirit of togetherness, My Big Family, composed by South African, Thendo Emmanuel Ramulondi, will launch on 27th of December.

Thendo further explained that Working on the Playtunes was challenging, but exciting at the same time. “The challenging part was to put myself in a child’s shoes and to create something fun and happy in line with Boomerang’s vision knowing that the music I’m creating had the potential to make some children happy was fulfilling.