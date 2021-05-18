The Kaduna State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Governor Nasir el-Rufai, have been urged to return to negotiation table as a way of ending the ongoing industrial action in the state.

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) made the appeal on Tuesday in a statement issued by its chairman and Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

The group, which claimed it has been following unfolding development between the NLC and Kaduna State government, over the issue of rightsizing local government employees with deep concerns, noted that all states across the nation are facing enormous challenges, especially given dwindling revenue.

It appealed to all patriotic Nigerians, including the NLC, to demonstrate more commitment toward engaging governments at all levels to address problems, adding that “this is not the time for muscle flexing.”

“Nigerians are already overstretched with many challenges. At this critical point of our democratic journey, there cannot be limits to engagement between all governments and citizens.

“Every step must be therefore taken to resolve the current faceoff between Kaduna State Government and NLC. We appeal to both the State Government and NLC to return to the negotiating table.

“In particular, we want to appeal to the NLC leadership to recognise that the burden of leadership at this point is more about responding to challenges based on the honest disposition of correcting past mistakes.

“As Progressive Governors, we share the vision of Kaduna State Government of reforming all our Local Governments to make them more efficient and consequently the pivot of critical development initiatives.

“At the same time, we want to appeal to Kaduna State Government under the leadership of our colleague, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai to take all the necessary step to ensure the resolution all disagreements in the larger interest of citizens in Kaduna State,” he stated.

It, therefore, expressed confidence that both Kaduna State government and NLC will resolve all outstanding issues and restore industrial harmony in the state.