The warning strike action against the sack of workers by Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State embarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) which commenced on Monday has entered day two on Tuesday.

Our correspondent, who is monitoring the development in Kaduna metropolis, reports that as early as 7am on Tuesday morning, the protesting workers under the auspices of labour movement had started converging at the state secretariat of the NLC to commence the day’s procession..

READ ALSO: Matching Words With Actions, Labour Grounds Kaduna

It would be recalled that the protest, which witnessed massive participation on Monday, was led by the NLC national president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, who joined the Kaduna workers on solidarity.

All economic and social activities have been grounded as hospitals, power stations, banks, filling stations, air and train services, among others remained shut.

Details Later…