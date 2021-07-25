The Warri Kingdom will play host to the world from the 21st of August 2021 when it celebrates the coronation of a new Olu of Warri. The Olu designate, Prince Tsola Emiko who will be crowned on that day, making him the 21st Olu from a long dynasty that stretches back hundreds of years.

Prince Tsola Emiko is himself the quintessential entrepreneur with something to offer the concept of a new Nigeria. History may record his ascension to the throne as the signpost that signalled the commencement of a new era of sustained prosperity, harmony and progress for the people of the Iwere Kingdom.

A firm believer in the notion that the problems of youth unrest in the Niger Delta can be reduced significantly through an early foundation in STEM education furthered by dedicated access to skill acquisition in the technology, vocational and creative industries, it is hoped that Prince Emiko will translate his experience and world view into long-lasting impact on the lives of his people as he mounts the throne of his ancestors.

Emiko possesses a Masters degree holder who majored in International Studies & Political Science at the Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, USA and also received an M.Sc. in Management from the same University traces his educational background through the strict boarding school system of the Adesoye College Offa, Kwara State and before that Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Primary School Warri, Delta State. Upon his return to Nigeria, he worked in several public and private sector enterprises.

