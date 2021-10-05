The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse lll, has officially announced the derobing of the embattled Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Chief Ayiri Emami.

Atuwatse lll made the pronouncement at a ceremony held in his palace in Warri, on Tuesday, putting Emami’s four-year reign as the traditional Prime Minister, to an end.

The Itsekiri monarch also instructed his subjects and people of Itsekiri Nation worldwide not to address the wealthy businessman as Ologbotsere.

The Ologbotsere family was formally invited and instructed never to address Mr Ayiri Emami as Ologbotsere anymore.

Pa Oporokun, the Olori-Ebi of the Ologbotsere family was mandated to conduct all activities as it relates to the Ologbotsere family going forward.