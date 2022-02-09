When a farmer, Gloria Richard and her family of seven left their home in Warri, Delta State in search of their daily bread on a piece of land belonging to the Christ Mercyland Church, little did they know that their story was about to change.

The family was illegally farming on Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin’s land when they coincidentally encountered him while passing through the location along the expressway.

Fufeyin is the Pastor of Christ Mercyland Church in Warri.

In her narration, Gloria stated that they had imagined the worst upon seeing the heavy security around the cleric but rather, they witnessed their life-transforming moment.

Battling with rent payment and already forced into a slump as their five children were out of school as her husband was jobless, the encounter saw the family receiving a fully furnished apartment, scholarships for three of their children, N2million business start-up fund for the mother of the house and a tricycle to enable the head of the family, Richard earn a living.

The cleric, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin noted that while the church was committed to meeting the spiritual needs of people, assuaging the plight that the masses face daily remained sacrosanct.

He stressed that the church provided three scholarships and empowered the couple to be able to earn and take responsibility for themselves and the other two kids.

Gloria said she was forced to relocate to a one-room apartment in a Warri slump after she couldn’t afford rent payment with her husband, adding that her children had been out of school for lack of finance.

While the church had sent delegates to the slump after the encounter at the farm, the church paid for a new apartment and furnished it for the family.

In a development that sent jubilations across her neighbourhood, the woman while narrating her story at the prophet’s church where the scholarships, financial support and tricycle were provided, bursted into tears.

To her, it was like a dream because she had never handle such fund and didn’t imagine her ordeal could suddenly turn around.

“Prophet changed my life. I didn’t not expect this,” she said while rolling on the floor with her well-wishers.