Stakeholders are lamenting the menace of cultists and their impact on the socioeconomic life in Warri, Delta State.

This may not be unconnected with clashes between two rival street cult groups in areas like Old Welfare, Lower Erejuwa, Sam Warri, Ope, Ometan, Okandeji, Ogboru, Igbi, Ginuwa, Omatsola Crescent and other adjoining areas in Otovwodo (Agbassa) communities.

Residents and businessmen in the said areas lived in fear of hostilities occasioned by the frequent clashes while pieces of broken bottles and empty shells of bullets most times littered Ometa /Ginuwa Roads.

Valuables of law-abiding residents in Enamejuwa Street had been looted and vandalized by the cult groups whom some residents chose to refer to as “Sons of Satan”.

Some concerned residents and other stakeholders who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity said most shops were closed for business and that some residents stayed indoors for the day as early as 8.00 pm.

Most times it took the intervention of Delta State Vigilante Group and the private vigilante outfits of Red Bar and VGN to restore normalcy to the area.

The Unuovwodo (traditional representative of the Ovie of Agbarha Warri) of Otovwodo (Agbassa) Community, Chief Julius Edafiadjebre and his deputy, Chief Benson Obire, who confirmed the development appealed for the urgent intervention of the police on the issue.

They also appealed for the regular patrol of an anti-crime combined squad of government security agents in the area.