Wärtsilä, is providing electricity equipment need for a captive power plant at Nigeria’s oldest and largest food and agro-allied company, Flour Mills Nigeria.

The company’s Lagos-based power plant is needed to ensure sufficient capacity and a reliable electricity supply around the clock to meet its food production requirements and commitments to its customers.

The two fuel-flexible dual-fuel engines for the project were booked by Wärtsilä in March and June.

Fuel-flexible Wärtsilä 34DF engine generators will modernise power generation at the captive power plant of Nigeria’s largest food and agro allied company Flour Mills Nigeria.

The first order comprises a 9-cylinder Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel engine generator set and is an extension to the existing generating capacity provided by a similar Wärtsilä engine generator set that has been successfully operating since 2017.

The second order comprises a 12-cylinder Wärtsilä 34DF engine generator set and is intended to replace an existing inefficient mono-fuel generating asset in the plant with efficient dual-fuel generating capacity as part of Flour Mills Nigeria’s captive power plant modernization plans.

The Wärtsilä engine generator sets will be delivered during 2021 and are expected to become fully operational in early 2022.

The multi-fuel capability of the Wärtsilä engines, which are designed to switch seamlessly from natural gas to liquid fuel mode while running at full load, facilitates a continuous supply of electricity to critical loads in the event of uncertainties in the quality and quantity of the gas supply. In addition to maximizing the availability and reliability, this inherent capability provides a valuable hedge against fuel price increases, and lends itself to accommodating future fuel infrastructure developments, the company said.

“Operational flexibility and efficiency, which are features of the Wärtsilä engines, are becoming key issues in energy production, and are especially relevant for production facilities with a critical need for a reliable electricity supply,” said Marc Thiriet, Energy Business Director, Africa West, Wärtsilä.

The Nigerian government’s 30-30-30 vision document for the power sector aims to achieve a capacity of 30 000 MW of electricity by the year 2030, with at least 30 per cent being supplied from renewable energy sources.

The selection of fast-starting and stopping Wärtsilä engines means that should the customer have access to solar or wind power in the future, these engine generator sets can provide smart back-up generation to balance the fluctuating supply from the renewables.