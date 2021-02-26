ADVERTISEMENT

By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Rivers State government has kick-started the process for free registration of eligible candidates for the 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the state.

To this end, the Commissioner for Education, Professor Kaniyu Ebeku, met with some principals of some state government-owned secondary schools in Port Harcourt, to discuss issues of sponsorship of the examination by the government.

Addressing the meeting, Ebeku charged the principals to shun corruption in making their submission of eligible candidates and also ensure the number of candidates submitted was within the carrying capacity of their respective schools.

The Commissioner gave the principals till March 2, 2021 as deadline for the completion of their submissions and uploading of their candidates on the RivEmis platform.

He explained that deadline was to enable the Ministry of Education take necessary steps for funding the registration of the candidates before March 15, 2021, which is the deadline set by the examination body for the closure of registration.