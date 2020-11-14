The European Union has said nearly 60,000 Nigerian children die from diseases linked to dirty water, poor sanitation and hygiene before they start school yearly, while those who survive suffer from repeated bouts of diarrhoea which leads to malnutrition and often stunted.

The EU further revealed it has invested €260 million in 14 states with the target to reach 10 million people with improved access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in the country, saying over 25 Civil Society Organisation (CSOs), have been strengthened to drive the process of improved water and sanitation governance in Plateau State for improved health, equity and inclusion in service delivery.

Speaking at the EU Water Supply Sanitation Sector Reforms Programme organised for CSOs in Plateau State, the director of programmes, WaterAid Nigeria, Mr Adebayo Alao, said the project which is being implemented by WaterAid Nigeria is in collaboration with the Society for Water and Sanitation (NEWSAN), a coalition of CSOs with the mandate to support the development of the WASH sector.

Alao said the journey to improving access to water and sanitation has just began, adding the project will also be looking at sustenance and consolidation on the gains of the EU-TAC project which is also targeted at accelerating universal access to water and sanitation by 2023.

