By Tunde Oguntola, Abuja

The federal government has reiterated that the overall goal of the National Water Resources Bill is to move the water resources sector in the country forward by promoting efficiency, accountability and prosperity for the citizens.

Speaking during the First Quarter Lunchtime Forum with newsmen and stakeholders in Abuja yesterday, the minister of water resources, Suleiman Adamu, said there was nothing sinister or political about the proposed legislation.

Adamu said the legislation would remove the bottlenecks that had held back investments in the nation’s water sector and empower states and individuals to make the most from the vibrant sector of the economy.

“We need the Water Resources Bill to ensure that the private sector can invest in the sector.

Not signing the bill also means I am enjoying my powers without involving stakeholders’ decision making and that is not the goal, we want to empower states and individuals to make the most from the vibrant sector of the economy,’’ he said.

He lamented that Nigeria was buying Tilapia fish from China when it is abundant in the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’With about 240 dams in Nigeria, we have no business importing fish from China. Some Indians are also dredging our fish in commercial quantities from our dam, it is sad,’’ he said.

He also noted that his ministry was working with the Ministry of Environment to protect downstream communities. The minister decried the high rate of abandoned projects in the communities, adding that some of the projects dated back to 1987.