BY OUR CORRESPONDENT

There appears to be no respite in sight for residents in Abuja , Lagos, and six other states who have been battling with water scarcity for over three weeks now.

Investigations by LEADERSHIP Sunday, however, showed that residents in the aforementioned states might have to wait longer for the scarcity to end.

Other states affected by this scarcity include Cross River, Sokoto, Katsina, Bayelsa, Gombe, Katsina and Ogun among others.

Unsurprisingly, water vendors are having a good time. Water vendors, popularly called ‘Mai-ruwa,’ now sell a 25-litre jerrycan of water for between N40 and N50, as against its old price of between N15 and N20, while a truck which contains 12 jerry cans which initially sold for N300 now sells for between N500-N1500 depending on the area. That is, if one is lucky to get a vendor.

Many residents, who could not afford the hike in the price of water, now go to the houses of private individuals who have water boreholes in their houses to plead for assistance for them meet their daily needs.

The situation is more pathetic with the ongoing Ramadan fast, as many households spend hours on end searching for potable water to prepare food for their families.

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory are presently facing scarcity of water as a result of the ongoing repair works on the trunk line at the Lower Usuma Dam water treatment plant 3 and 4, Ushafa.

The repair, which started a few weeks ago, has led to a shortage of water across the nation’s capital with many residents struggling to get the essential commodity for domestic use.

Areas hit by the dearth of water include Ushafa, Kubwa, Dutsen Alhaji, Area One, Nyanya, Karu, Garki and Durumi.

The FCT water management board had earlier informed the people of the disruption to the water supply in a public notice circulated on social media.

It read, “The management of FCT Water Board thanks residents of the FCT for their continued patience while repair works on the trunk line at the Lower Usuma Dam Water Treatment Plant 3 and 4 are ongoing.

“Please, rest assured that our engineers are working tirelessly to restore normal supply. Meanwhile, residents in need of water may please contact the area managers within their districts for supplementary water supply via water tankers.”

Meanwhile, residents of Durumi village, Area One, were seen fetching water from a stream last week.

A resident of Nyanya Area A Extension , Mrs Hannah Ibiam , said the area lacked access to potable water, noting that the boreholes were their only sources of water.

Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos has been on the news too in the last couple of days and for the wrong reasons too. It has been tales of woe and lamentations from hapless residents who are going through the pangs of an acute water scarcity.

Although Lagos, the former capital city of Nigeria, is an island surrounded by a huge mass of water extending to the Atlantic Ocean, water shortages have been a reoccurring phenomenon due to the growing population of the city, which is currently about 20 million.

From available statistics, Lagos presently produces about 220 million gallons of water per day from its various water plants, a far cry from what the people need, amounting to an estimated figure of 540 million gallons daily. The state-owned water company, which is the primary source of water supply, has left the taps dry for days running into weeks now. Residents have resorted to meeting their water needs by drinking water from boreholes, shallow wells and water vendors due to lack of treated public water supply in the city.

Consequently, many of the residents who do not have any other means of getting water now hunt for it all over the city and queue to fetch water just as people are queuing to buy petrol. The water vendors are selling water at an increased price to reflect the current harsh realities.

Mrs. Amina Rafus, a trader in one of the communities within the city, Ketu, said:

“A 20-litre keg of water, which was sold for N25 before the present shortage of water, power supply and petrol, has doubled in price. I now spend about N2,000 daily on water. That is even if I can find any water vendor to sell to me.

The situation has even degenerated to the extent that those selling water from their private wells at a hiked price due to scarcity of fuel are now even locking up the wells to preserve what they have since they don’t know how long it will take the authorities to fix the problem.

The Gombe State government yesterday expressed worry over the lack of water supply in the state.

The state government however hinged the problem on poor revenue generation, as those enjoying water supply in the state are not paying their bills

Gombe water scarcity is reportedly biting hard in the metropolis and its suburbs, forcing residents to rely on commercial water tankers. The state government is reported to be spending N994 million yearly to treat and discharge water to Gombe residents.

Our correspondent gathered that N250 million is being paid monthly, with a view to defraying the huge debt.inherited from predecessors as over N1 billion is being paid annually to contractors, for operation and maintenance alone.

A source from the Government House who pleaded not to be named for fear of being sanctioned told LEADERSHIP Sunday that government cannot sustain the payment if adequate revenue is not generate. He called on those enjoying water supply to pay their bills.

A vendor in the state, Mrs Kefas Abraham, said: “At times, our neighbours will give us water and at times they will not, especially if there is no electricity to pump the water.”

Another resident, Jamilu Sani, said he carried jerrycans in his vehicle whenever he was going to his workplace so that he could get water for his family on the way back.

“We can only appeal to the government to pity many of us without boreholes at home, and address the problem of water scarcity. We are really suffering.”

In Bayelsa State, most of the sources of drinking water are polluted, denying residents access to potable water as they depend on boreholes and water vendors.

Residents in Yenagoa have pleaded with the state government to invest in water projects.

Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, and many rural areas in the state lack water. . The areas worst hit are Ita-Eko, Sapon, Agbeloba, Ojere, Qarry Road, Isabo, Amolaso and Isale Igbein.

Residents of Amolaso, Abeokuta South local government, rely on the stream in the area which is a stone’s throw to the Government House, Isale-Igehin, for washing and bathing.

An expert in Water Engineering, Williams Adewole, blamed the water scarcity on population explosion, saying, “It is everybody’s responsibility to provide water. Government and citizens have roles to play. It’s common knowledge that there is water scarcity in many areas, especially in Ogun State. And unfortunately, the little water that is available is being shared by the large population. So, population growth has contributed to the water scarcity.”

In Rivers State, for instance, LEADERSHIP Sunday observed that there were few functional public tapwater system in Port Harcourt, Obio Akpor, Oyigbo, Eleme, Etche and other parts of the state, making residents rely on boreholes and water vendors.

The seeming helplessness of state governments as citizens suffer acute water scarcity across the country is a shameful matter of serious concern. It calls to question policy thrusts on water and billions of naira the various state authorities have expended on water supply projects over the decades.

Reports from across the country show that residents are groaning over water scarcity. The situation is the same from Lagos to Sokoto and from Borno to River states. No state government has done anything to exit from this ignominious situation.

In Katsina State, for instance, the state water board has been distributing water, using tankers in the metropolis. This is unsustainable. The rest of the residents rely on water vendors. A 25-galllon jerrycan now costs N500 from N250.

The situation is not different in Damaturu, Yobe State, where reports indicate that the collapse of the national grid has caused water scarcity, as most boreholes could not function. In Rivers State there is no functional public water system. Residents rely on boreholes while rural dwellers depend on streams and creeks. This is despite the reported inauguration of a water corporation committee by the state government last year.

In Plateau state, inexplicable destruction of water facilities by vandals for reasons yet to be made public has left residents of the state with acute water shortage, forcing some communities, especially in the Southern zone of the state, to share their water sources with animals which, incidentally, are also in dire need of the scarce commodity.

Even in Jos and Bukuru metropolis, residents who rely mostly on tap as a source of water, rarely get the commodity due to diverse reasons, chief among which is vandalism of water board equipment and diversion of water from the pipes to private farms for irrigation.

The state government , have voiced serious concerns over the unpatriotic acts of destroying water facilities in the state but condemnations have not deterred the vandals from their attacks.

The foregoing captures the litany of lamentations, suffering and pain of the citizenry as a result of endemic water scarcity. The fear is that millions of Nigerians are daily exposed to deleterious water-borne diseases that debilitate and incapacitate them.

Not long ago, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo decried the high death rate of children from unsafe drinking water. He expressed his disgust in Abuja at the unveiling of the National Water Policies and launching of the Partnership for Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH), organised by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources. That ceremony and presidential lamentation has not improved water supply in the country.

Besides, President Muhammadu Buhari too the other day declared a state of emergency on water and sanitation, which is an admission that things are really bad in this sector and require urgent solution. The evidence is everywhere in every nook and cranny of the country. But the issue is not on verbal declaration of emergency but the actions taken to provide solution.

All this is despite the reported inauguration of water corporation committees by various state governments last year.

The Bayelsa situation is precarious as most water sources are polluted. Residents rely on water vendors and the supply sources are clearly unreliable.

Rural dwellers in the the affected states, who are the worst hit, rely on streams and creeks.

Although about 70 percent of Nigerians are reported to have access to basic water supply, more than half of these water sources are contaminated, according to a UN study.

A survey conducted by Nigeria’s Bureau of Statistics and UNICEF shows that millions of households in Nigeria do not have access to clean water, and while the supply of clean water in Nigeria has improved recently, three in 10 people still lack access.

According to the report, 81.32 per cent of people in Lagos have access to public water

However, mere verbal declaration of emergency willl not solve the problem, but the strategic actions taken to provide solution.