The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Water Board has said it would be shutting down water supply from phases 1, 3 and 4 treatment plants for five days to enable the connection of a bye-pass trunk line to Kubwa mainline for the rehabilitation of the

treated water tank roof slab.

In a circular signed by the board management, obtained by our reporter, the maintenance work is scheduled to take place in two phases.

The first phase would commence on Monday, October 18 to Tuesday, October 19, 2021, while phase 2 would commence on Friday, October 22 to Sunday, October 24, 2021.

Consequently, according to the circular, there will be disruption of water supply first to the

residents of Kubwa, Airport, and Gwagwalada areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Similarly there will be also

disruption of water supply in Maitama, Asokoro, Garki 1, Garki 2,

Karu/Nyanya, Kubwa1, Kubwa2, Wuse 1 and Wuse 2, Barracks and

Central Area.

“In view of this development, residents of the affected areas are advised to store water for their daily use during this period. We regret the inconveniences this exercise may cause you,” it stated.