Watford are interested in signing Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu from Genk ahead of the new Premier League season.

The Hornets have four Nigerians in their ranks, but it appears they are not satisfied with the number and are looking to add another.

According to The Athletic’s Adam Leventhal, Onuachu is on a list of Watford’s transfer targets as they plan to bolster their attack before the new Premier League season kicks off.

The Hornets return to the Premier League next season, and it’s important they strengthen their options upfront if they are to compete.

Onuachu could be the prolific goalscorer the newly-promoted side are looking for after he scored 35 goals in all competitions for Genk in the just-concluded season.

However, if Watford are to sign the Nigerian international, they will need to pay at least the 20m pounds price tag Genk have placed on him.

Onuachu could become the second Nigerian striker to join Xisco Muñoz side from Belgium this summer after Emmanuel Dennis, who joined the club from Club Brugge last week.

The 27-year-old’s potential addition will also increase the number of Nigerians at Vicarage Road to five, following William Troost-Ekong, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Isaac Success and Emmanuel Dennis.