A former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has described the demise of one of his predecessors, Dr. Joseph Wayas, as a sad end of an era.

LEADERSHIP recall that Dr. Wayas was the Second Republic President of the Senate during the administration of President Shehu Shagari between October 1, 1979 and December 31, 1983. Dr. Alex Ekwueme was the Vice President while Chief Edwin Ume-Ezeoke was the Speaker, House of Representatives.

The death of Dr Wayas has further depleted the ranks of key players of that era. He was the 4th President of the Nigerian Senate.

In his tribute on the transition of Dr Wayas, Senator Mark described him as a flamboyant, vibrant and distinguished parliamentarian who left his positive footprints in the sand of time.

According to a statement signed by the media adviser to Senator Mark, Paul Mumeh, on Thursday, the former Senate President paid glowing tribute to Dr Wayas for his invaluable contributions especially his solid foundation for democracy and the legislature in Nigeria.

He said: “Senator Wayas was a great nationalist. He was a parliamentarian per excellence. His diligence, honesty and uncommon dedication to the ideals of nationhood remains reference points.

“He brought dignity and respect to the legislature by adhering to the rule of law, separation of power and collaborating with the executive arm of government without compromising the independence of the legislature.”

Senator Mark recalled the wise counsel he received from Dr Wayas while in office as the President of the Senate, adding, “Wayas was always handy anytime we had some knotty issues in the Senate. He called and visited regularly to see how we were fairing.”

He further described his death as a loss to the nation especially the legislature because “We shall miss his wise counsel and honest contributions to the issues and welfare of Nigerians.”

Senator Mark, therefore, canvassed that the federal government immortalise Wayas in recognition of his contributions to national development.