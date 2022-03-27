GET MOVING

Exercising 30 to 60 minutes a day is an important part of healthy living. Along with helping lower blood pressure, regular physical activity benefits your mood, strength, and balance. It decreases your risk of diabetes and other types of heart disease. If you’ve been inactive for a while, talk to your doctor about a safe exercise routine.

FOLLOW THE DASH DIET

Following the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet can lower your blood pressure by as much as 11 mm Hg systolic. The DASH diet consists of: eating fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, eating low-fat dairy products, lean meats, fish, and nuts, eliminating foods that are high in saturated fats, such as processed foods, full-fat dairy products, and fatty meats.

PUT DOWN THE SALTSHAKER

Keeping your sodium intake to a minimum can be vital for lowering blood pressure.

In some people, when you eat too much sodium, your body starts to retain fluid. This results in a sharp rise in blood pressure. The AHA recommends limiting your sodium intake to between 1,500 milligrams (mg) and 2,300 mg per day. That’s a little over half a teaspoon of table salt. To decrease sodium in your diet, don’t add salt to your food.

LOSE EXCESS WEIGHT

Weight and blood pressure go hand in hand. Losing just 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) can help lower your blood pressure. It’s not just the number on your scale that matters. Watching your waistline is also critical for controlling blood pressure. The extra fat around your waist, called visceral fat, is troublesome. It tends to surround various organs in the abdomen.

NIX YOUR NICOTINE ADDICTION

Each cigarette you smoke temporarily raises blood pressure for several minutes after you finish. If you’re a heavy smoker, your blood pressure can stay elevated for extended periods of time. People with high blood pressure who smoke are at greater risk for developing dangerously high blood pressure, heart attack, and stroke.

Even secondhand smoke can put you at increased risk for high blood pressure and heart disease.

LIMIT ALCOHOL

Drinking a glass of red wine with your dinner is perfectly fine. It might even offer heart-health benefits when done in moderation. But drinking excessive amounts of alcohol can lead to lots of health issues, including high blood pressure. Excessive drinking can also reduce the effectiveness of certain blood pressure medications.

STRESS LESS

In today’s fast-paced world that’s filled with increasing demands, it can be hard to slow down and relax. It’s important to step away from your daily responsibilities so you can ease your stress. Stress can temporarily raise your blood pressure. Too much of it can keep your pressure up for extended periods of time.

Culled From: https://www.healthline.com