Nigerian fighter, Ridwan ‘Scorpion’ Oyekola has said that he is ready to beat Argentina’s Lucas Mathias Montesino for the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Super Featherweight Title on Sunday, December 27, 2020 in Ibadan.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the fight, Oyekola said he is fully prepared for the challenge, assuring that he will not disappoint his fatherland on Sunday.

“This is a great opportunity I have been looking for and I give kudos to the promoter and the NBB of C for making this fight happen. I’ m going to emerge victorious at the end of the day,” he said.

Oyekola (7,5 kos, 1,1) who refused to predict whether he will win by knockout or if the fight will last the distance, maintained that he’s physically, mentally and psychologically prepared for the fight just as he appealed to his fans to troop out en masse to support him.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his own remarks, his Argentine opponent (7, 6kos, 1, 2 ) insisted that he is not afraid of the home fans, saying he has what it takes to take the belt to Argentina.

Speaking at the conference, President of Nigeria Boxing Board of Control ( NBB of C) Dr. Rafiu Ladipo, explained that the fight will observe all COVID -19 protocols such as wearing of face masks, washing of hands and use of sanitizers. He said one to two thousand fans would be allowed into the venue with each fan seating 6 ft from each other.

He was also full of praises for the sponsor of the fight, Engr. Dotu Sanusi of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort for his contributions towards the growth of boxing and other sports in the country.

In the supporting bout of the night, Nigerian Olaide Fijabi will meet Moses Dodzi of Ghana in a Light welterweight fight while Akeem ‘ Dodo’ Sadiku of Nigeria will face George Amozu of Cote d’ Ivoire in an international Super middleweight challenge. There will also be two other supporting bouts and a female exhibition fight.