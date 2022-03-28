In a bold move to fill up the stands of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja and guarantee high-decibel support for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Tuesday’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 playoff final battle against the Black Stars of Ghana, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have jointly purchased 20,000 tickets to give to fans who wish to support the Eagles.

Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, announced this on Sunday evening, after a meeting of the organising committee put in place by the Ministry, which included officials of the NFF.

“We will buy 20,000 of the tickets and give them to fans at designated centres on Monday and Tuesday morning. We want to ensure maximum support for the Super Eagles by filling up the stands.

“The NFF have done well to secure maximum capacity of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium for the match. This move will guarantee us a full house, if you also consider the efforts that the ticket rights holder, Africa Independent Television, have been making on their own,” said Dare.

NFF 2nd vice president, Mallam Shehu Dikko, added that both the Ministry and the NFF believe that the full house will spur the Super Eagles to earn a seventh FIFA World Cup finals ticket on Tuesday evening.

“It is a very big match and we need the maximum support for our team. The players have expressed a desire for a full house, just as the Ghanaians had in Kumasi. We want to thank the Ministry for initiating this move,” Dikko said.

Nigeria and Ghana clash at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday evening in what is perhaps the most anticipated and potentially-explosive encounter in the two countries’ 71-year, 58-match rivalry, after the opening 90 minutes in Kumasi on Friday ended scoreless.