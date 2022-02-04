Nigeria’s Super Eagles will host arch-rivals Ghana’s Black Stars in the second leg of their highly anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup playoff at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja next month.

The minister of youth and sports development, Mr Sunday Dare, disclosed this on Thursday’s evening when African richest man and busi- ness mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote visited the rehabilitated Stadium, adopted by him under the government ‘Adopt-a-Pitch Initiative.

He said the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) approved the stadium to host the return leg World Cup qualifier playoff between Super Eagles and Black Stars of Ghana in March after its officials had inspected the pitch few weeks ago.

“The CAF team inspected the Moshood Abiola National stadium, Abuja few weeks back and the good news is that the stadium has been approved by CAF for Nigeria’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 African qual- ifiers playoffs game second leg game against Ghana in March,” Dare said.

He attributed the feat to Aliko Dangote commitment to invest in sports development, saying he has help in facilitating government efforts to return international football to the 60,000 capacity Stadium in the city of power, Abuja.

Nigeria and Ghana finished top of their group in the second round of the CAF qualifying section, and along with the other eight group winners, qualified for the two- legged playoffs, which will determine Africa’s five representatives in Qatar.

