Religion body and the non-governmental organization, Pathfinder has called for more awareness and collaboration for necessary stakeholders to enlighten couples in regards to child spacing and contraceptive.

They made at the Media round table in commemoration of World Contraceptive Day 2021, to understand the gap that exists between sexual and reproductive health and right and also to improve the reportage to fill the gap, organized by Pathfinder, in Abuja yesterday.

The Pathfinder Country Director, Dr.Amina Amin,said “The reality is that sex happened every day and it does not only happens in marriages, but it also happens amongst young people.

“What we are saying here is that it is high time we start looking at what happening and use that information to make decisions and also helps ourselves and young people.

“Pathfinder vision is to ensure that every young individual would be able to exercise their reproductive health right and decides the life they want to live, whether to have children or not”.

the pastor of all saints military Church Mogadishu Cantonment, Godwin Michael, explained that concentrative as it implies in Christen dome is as old as a formality. from the beginning God created man, he said to go into the world and multiply, b fruitful, from that point in time, man is allowed to plan life the way he wanted his life to be.

“We need to plan our home these days and Bible did not frown at contraceptive and what Bible frown at is when you have them and you cannot taking care of them. There is a need to plan your family and trains them to fear God and also allow God to help you bring them up and that is where we stand.

Abuja-based Imam, Mukhtar Abdul Rahman, said family planning can be carried out for different reasons like the health of the mother, fears that unborn child deformity can make both couples embarked on family planning.

“What Islam said about contraceptives opined that there are instances where contraceptives are allowed. It is not a blanket ticket for someone to think that he can indulge himself and start family planning.

“What we are saying is that there natural contraceptives and this the context of matrimonial set up not outside because any relationship that bothers on the sexual relationship that is outside matrimony and is forbidden by Islam,” he said.

In his welcome remarks, senior program advisor, reproductive health, Pathfinder International, Sakina Bello, urged the journalist to use their various platform to advocate for adequate funding sexual and reproductive health services as well as the implementation of policies that would enable and increase access to reproductive health services