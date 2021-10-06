Ex-teammate and fans have arrived Lagos from Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State, to support Taiwo Awoniyi ahead of the Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifying match against Central African Republic at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

The in-form Nigerian striker Awoniyi was invited to the Super Eagles’ camp for the doubles header against Central African Republic, following his persistently eye-catching performances in the German Bundesliga for Union Berlin.

NFF on Sunday said Awoniyi will take the place of the injured Terem Moffi of Lorient, who was named as replacement for Everton winger Alex Iwobi on Friday.

Saad Abdulraheem, Awoniyi’s former teammate during his days at Vision FC of llorin, who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sports, commended Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr, for inviting the Union Berlin forward while backing him to score against CAR if given the opportunity.

“We are over 50 fans that came all the way from Ilorin to come and support Awoniyi. We played together in the same team years back in Ilorin, we didn’t have much money, but we made a vow that we are going to come and cheer him and the Super Eagles to victory anytime he’s been invited,” he said.