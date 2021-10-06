Sports enthusiast and member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli, has charged Nigeria’s Super Eagles to continue their fine run in the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers as they face Central African Republic Thursday in Lagos.

He described the 2-0 and 1-2 victories recorded at both home and away against Liberia and Cape Verde as a wonderful way to start the campaign, even as he tasked Gernot Rohr and his boys not to relax.

“I’m happy the Super Eagles started the campaign on a winning note. I urge them to go all out again against CAR, especially against the backdrop of the fact that it is a home game that is coming up a few days after we celebrated our 61st Independence anniversary. They should beat CAR well and put smiles on the faces of our country men,” Sunny-Goli stated.

The lawmaker representing Brass/Nembe federal constituency stressed that the desire of every Nigerian is to see the Eagles do well on the field of play insisting that the team must at all times do its best to make the country proud.

ADVERTISEMENT

It should be noted that Hon Sunny-Goli has been promoting sports in his constituency with the latest effort being his sponsorship of a marathon race that attracted thousands of people including an 80-year old runner.