The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has admitted that the security measures put in place at the multi level car park managed by one of its concessionaires, Seymour Nigeria Limited at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, was not adequate enough to scare off hoodlums at the facility.

General manager, corporate communications of FAAN, Henrietta Yakubu, said the concessionaire has promised the authority it would improve on the security measures within the facility.

Yakubu, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP said, “Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to state that the car park facility at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, being managed by Messrs Seymour Nigeria Limited is safe for travellers and vehicles, as additional security measures have been put in place to forestall the re-occurrence of such act,” FAAN confirmed.

The Airport Authority which didn’t denied the allegations of vandalisation of vehicles parked within the facility, however, confirmed further that the incident reported in the media was an isolated case.

“The unfortunate incident, which has been thoroughly reviewed and addressed, is an isolated case in the history of the management of the facility,” it added.

Furthermore, FAAN stated that its management has reached out to the victim of the security breach in the facility even as it appealed to users of the multi level car park that, henceforth, their security and those of their properties shall be adequately taken care of.

FAAN said: “While we have reached out to the victim of the incident, we will like to assure our esteemed customers that the airport, as well as its parking facility is safe and secure.”

However, staffers of the Seymour Nigeria Limited have accused the management of the multi level car park facility of compromising security by been more concerned about revenue collection than security of the entire building.

They insisted that there is the need for the company to focus more attention on improved security in the facility instead of revenue generation.