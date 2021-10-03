The Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Sports Alumni have reiterated its commitment to developing sports activities in ABU Zaria.

The coordinator of the Ahmadu Bello University Sports Alumni 2021 reunion, Mustapha Mubdiyu made this known at the end of the novelty match which saw Team A and Team B played out a 2-2 draw in a highly entertaining encounter decided at the Area 3 Playing Ground in Abuja, yesterday.

Mubdiyu while speaking to LEADERSHIP sports said that the novelty match was aimed at bringing everyone together and how they can contribute to the development of sports in ABU.

“We always have this reunion every year for those of us that represented the university in sporting events, we always come together to catch up on ourselves, and so see how we can contribute our quota to the development of sports in the university.

“Over the years we have donated sports equipment to the university and we want to go further, we want to have an endowment, during our days we had people in the university with lower academic requirements, but because they have sporting skills the university gave them opportunity in which most of them measured up and went ahead to represent the county internationally.

“We have also fix first week of October for our 2022 year reunion which would be the 8th edition in Abuja where we will include more sports events.

According to Kasimu Bayero said the reunion has further helped to identify some of the challenges been faced by the university as regards sports and also see how they can giving back to the university.

“Getting ourselves together has helped us coming together to forge a common front and advise the university on how best they can continue to develop sports in the university.