China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) has said it is devoted to improving the quality of Nigerians lives in various ways, especially through corporate social responsibility projects.

The company said it will continue to stick to its aspiration in delivering quality infrastructural development built on China- Nigeria community shared value to Nigeria in harmony between human and nature. “All our efforts will contribute to the significant changes of Nigeria’s economic and social development,” chairman, CCECC Nigeria Ltd, Jiang Yigao said in the company’s 2020-2021 CSR report.

In the pursuit of green development, the company maintained that it will make constant efforts to enhance local ecological balance during the construction of green projects and minimize the impacts of our construction projects on the environment, devoted to improving local livelihood.

In the 2020-2021 corporate social responsibility report, the company pledged to provide better services to support Nigeria’s economic development and industry upgrading, and contribute to Nigeria’s economic development, social progress and the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“In the future, CCECC Nigeria will continue to pursue sustainable development, make greater efforts to fulfil corporate social responsibility, deepen cooperation with all stake holders, and promote the high-quality Belt and Road development,” Yigao stated.

He said the firm will pool all resources to contribute to Nigeria’s stable development in the long run and create a better future with the joint efforts of both sides.

“As relations between China and Nigeria keep deepening, our practical cooperation with Nigerian stakeholders is beginning to bear fruit, at the moment, we have launched businesses in 29 states across Nigeria, covering general contracting, project contracting, project management, and consulting services for railways, highways, bridges, municipal projects, housing projects, water projects, and so on,” Yigao said.

Also, the company’s President, Liu Weimin said CCECC took social responsibility fulfillment as the key to problem solving and stable development of the company.

He said the company is boosting local employment with cultivating professionals as the starting point, build talent training platforms to accelerate technology transfer, promote cultural integration of international teams, and drive the common development of local small and medium-sized suppliers.

