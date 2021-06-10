Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, said his administration has introduced several initiatives targeted at jobs for the youths and alleviating poverty among women and vulnerable groups in the state.

The governor stated the year 2021 quarterly Mega Empowerment programme held at the skill acquisition centre located in Isheri, Olowora area of the state.

He said, “Two year ago when our administration was inaugurated , one of the main objectives of our vision which also aligned with the state policy thrust was to alleviate poverty through the implementation of empowerment programmes targeted at women and other vulnerable groups in the society.

As a demonstration of our commitment to these objectives, this programme which hitherto was being organised once a year was increased to four times a year . This decision was taken with the aim of deepening the impact of the programme as a result of the expected increase in the number of beneficiaries.

‘’I am happy to note that as a result of this empowerment programme , we have been able to positively impact the lives of our women who have become economically productive with the resultant improvement in their quality of lives and their families. Today we will be empowering another 890 women who will be recipients of empowerment tools such as grinding machines, sewing /whipping machines and hair dressing appliances , gas cookers and cylinders. It is my hope that these items will help immensely in overcoming the effects of the current harsh economic realities occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and other factors.

‘’As a government we will give support aimed at developing human capacity, innovation and entrepreneurial skills . We shall continue to improve the capacity of our vocational skill acquisition centres to impart necessary skills relevant to current and emerging economic environment.’’

In her address, the state’s commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) Hon. Mrs. Cecelia Bolaji Dada said the Lagos State Government in the two years of this present administration, has embarked on different initiatives to ensure financial independence.