Yobe State governor and chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has reiterated the determination and political will of his administration towards investing more for the development and transformation of education in the state.

Advertisements





Governor Buni stated this when he received the management of Nigeria Tulip International Colleges (NTIC).

A statement by the director general, Press Affairs and Media to the governor, Mamman Mohammed, said Buni restated that education remains the priority of his administration.

“We are committed to rejuvenating education in the state despite the high cost involved.

“Education is very costly, it is a project you keep investing in and takes a long time to mature but we are very committed to invest in it, as it is a compass to the future of the state,” Buni said.

The governor notes the declaration of state of emergency on primary and basic education by his administration in the last two years had been yielding fruitful results.

“When we declared the state of emergency, we provided infrastructure, books and retrained our teachers and l am happy to say the state has progressively moved forward in education” he said.

Buni further points out that the performance of students in the state in external examinations like WAEC and NECO has improved from 35th and 36th position to between 14th and 16th position.

Managing director, NTIC, Mr. Fexzullah Bilgin, while speaking commended Governor Buni for giving priority attention to the education sector.

He said the commitment of the Yobe State government had encouraged the colleges to continue to partner with the government in providing quality education to the citizens.

The MD also expressed appreciation with the growing performance of pupils and students across the state.

“There is a great improvement in the performance of students we coached for JAMB in the last two years” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bilgin solicited for more partnership between the college and Yobe state government for more improvement in the educational development of the state.