The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has been making several efforts to recover a huge debt obligation of over N5 trillion owed Nigeria by a few individuals. In this interview with LEADERSHIP, the managing director/chief executive officer of the corporation, Ahmed Lawan Kuru explains that AMCON is presently focusing on the second and most difficult phase of recovery of the bad loans among other issues.

You have been in the saddle now in the past five years and about to start another term in office but, stakeholders, keen observers and of course the public, would like to hear from you if the economic rationale behind the enactment of the AMCON Act and the subsequent establishment of the Corporation have been justified?

Yes, the rationale behind the enactment of the AMCON Act and subsequent establishment of the Corporation have been justified. Recall, prior to the establishment of the Corporation, Nigerian economy was in a dire strates. There were foreign portfolio withdrawals of credit lines & investment from Nigeria; the stock market also collapsed leading to loss of about 80 per cent of its value and the Banking Industry crisis deepened due to poor risk management that led to increase in the Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) of the banks as a percentage of industry loans. At a point in 2009 NPLs as percentage of all bank loans was as high as about 37.25 per cent.

I salute the courage and the wisdom of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for quickly intervening by proposing to the National Assembly the need to set up an Asset Management Corporation to stabilise the economy, which was the global trend at that time.

Could you, please, share with us the success of AMCON thus far – from its establishment till date towards executing its constitutional mandate as specified in the Act establishing the Corporation?

Like I said, setting up AMCON is a blessing to the economy of this great country. Despite the lingering economic challenges and deliberate tactics of some recalcitrant obligors, the Corporation has recorded quite a lot of successes. In the first place, we supported so many businesses immediately after the global economic crisis. Some of them are doing well now. The financial institutions were equally supported to avoid a systemic collapse. Some banks are operating today due to AMCON’s intervention in the industry. In terms of recoveries, so far, we have made a total recovery of above N1.2trn. we have sold assets worth about N500bn and have resolved close to 5000 Eligible Bank Assets (EBSs). The Corporation has paid over N2trn to the CBN. The fundamental objectives for the establishment of AMCON was to—rescue commercial banks and some underlying strategic businesses in Nigeria from the brink of collapse in the aftermath of the global financial crises of 2008 through acquisition of non-performing loans and to dispose of the underlying assets in the most profitable manner. AMCON also had the mandate to recapitalize the banks and to recover the debts using the various resolutions mechanisms created under the Act, which without mincing words I can tell you have been executed effectively. As at today, AMCON has achieved the first mandate of purchasing the Non-performing Loans (NPLs) and providing liquidity to the commercial banks. We are currently focused on the second and most difficult phase of recovery and restructuring of the bad loans. Recall that AMCON acquired over 12,000 NPLs worth N3.7 trillion from 22 banks and injected N2.2 trillion as financial accommodation to 10 banks in order to prevent systemic failure. As a result of this intervention our current liability with CBN is around N4.7trillion while the sum of N2trillion had been repaid so far.

On assumption of office as MD/CEO of AMCON, what did you meet on ground in terms of structure and processes?

For me no matter the process of any organisation, be it the systems, technology and people, the most important for me is the human capital that we met on ground. So, I will look at this question from that perspective. We met a team of workers who are dedicated, enthusiastic and ready to serve the nation by helping in restructuring of accounts and in the recovering of debts owed to the country by a few individuals. We saw the progress by previous Management and by laying solid foundation to build on.

The management you took over from played key role in the amendment of the AMCON Act as amended in 2015, which was just about the time Mr. President appointed your team. But you led the 2019 amendment. What would you say led to this second request that led to the amendment of the AMCON act again?

First, I must underscore the fact that it is not unusual to periodically review or amend the law that governs activities of any organisation. I am sure you have heard some complaints and concerns about even the Nigerian constitution and so on. No such document created by man is perfect so, the AMCON Act in itself was also not a perfect document. Those who drafted the Act knew that a time would come when there would be need for a review. AMCON obligors are tricky and are constantly trying to avoid, circumvent and totally deny commitments and obligations.

In the course of trying to recover, we encounter several challenges and one of the greatest challenges we have encountered overtime is through the instrumentality of the courts. AMCON obligors know full well that the Corporation has a sunset date, so they get wiser by the day; deliberately hiding under the technicalities of the law to cause orchestrated legal delays. When you find yourself in that situation, what do you do as a government? Therefore, the Act was amended first in 2015 to address some of the encountered challenges, which the 2015 amendment thoroughly addressed. That done, the obligors changed to other tactics, which again necessitating another amendment in 2019. We are therefore grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for signing it into law soon as it was presented to him by the National Assembly.

What is your major concern with your recovery efforts and approaching sunset time?

The whole objective of the government is to enable AMCON recover the loans bought from banks in order to settle our debt without recourse to taxpayer’s money, which is over N5trillion as we speak. This is not the sort of additional burden we should pass on to the federal government now when the government is over stretched with funding other critical areas of our national development. We are also lucky the National Assembly through its committees fully understand what we do and the kind of support we require from them and they are always ready and able to provide the support.

With all the efforts that you have put in place including naming and shaming of the heavy debtors, which at some points you tagged monsters, the series of asset takeovers that you have done yet some obligors have remained recalcitrant, what would you suggest to the government going forward especially in line with sunset?

We have said it severally that some of them borrowed the money from the banks with no intention to pay back, which was why we have been calling on the federal government to reconsider the reintroduction of the Failed Bank Act to make the operators also answerable. We shall continue to operate within the law and encourage that the debt obligations of the recalcitrant debtors follow them, whether in government employment or otherwise. It is not a bad thing to borrow money, but it is bad to avoid paying back. Government should not do business with those that cannot keep to commitment. We know things are hard, but commitment is commitment. At least, let us be talking and performing. We shall continue to pursue them through the instrumentality of the courts by being law abiding, although some of them want to avoid the law.

The enormous challenges that you faced led to you changing your recovery strategy at some point. Would you say that change in strategy has eased the challenges AMCON hitherto faced as well as improved your recovery mandate?

Our initial strategy was to negotiate with obligors, restructure and continue to wait on recovery. On some few cases, we even had to inject additional capital to support some of the businesses that are strategic to the economy. However, overtime we realised that such strategy will not work, and we may be unable to recover, given our sunset date. Let us not forget that some of these faulters had been with the banks for more than five to ten years before being transferred to AMCON. Meaning if you can add that to ten years of AMCON, talking can no longer solve the problem, after many failed promises. The only way forward is enforcement. Therefore, we had to change our operational strategy. This new strategy gives support to enforcement and puts the AMCON on a position of strength because we do not have the luxury of time.

It is not a bad thing to borrow money, but it is bad to avoid paying back. Government should not do business with those that cannot keep to commitment.