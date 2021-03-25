BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Southern Senators Forum (SSF) yesterday elected new leadership to run their affairs in the 9th Senate and assured the people they were for one united Nigeria.

After a meeting that lasted about two hours, Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, unveiled the new leadership of the group at a briefing with journalists at the National Assembly complex.

Omo-Agege said the forum agreed to be united behind the leadership of the 9th Senate under Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, adding that they also resolved to support one united Nigeria during the meeting, which ended at about 4.35pm.

According to Omo-Agege, the new leadership has Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) as chairman; Senator Stella Oduah (PDP, Anambra North) as vice chairman; Senator Mathew Uroghide (PDP, Edo South) – Secretary General: Senator Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Lagos West) – Treasuer; Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu North) – Publicity Secretary; and Senator Degi Eremienyo (APC, Bayelsa East) as Financial Secretary.

For his part, the new chairman of the Forum, Senator Bamidele said on behalf of other exco members, they appreciate the honour bestowed on them by their fellow Senators as they will hold the position in trust and as well be at their best to be able to manage the unity of the Senate and the country.

“We also look forward to working to further strengthen the leadership of the Senate itself while also providing a voice for the people we are here to represent and also doing all we can to ensure the unity of Nigeria that we are all looking to strengthen,” Bamidele said.