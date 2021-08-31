Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has said his administration is continuously improving security and infrastructure in the state to attract more investments to the state.

The governor stated this when he inaugurated a warehouse commissary in Mowe town in Ogun State for leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) operator, Eat’N’Go to close supply gap and expand its presence in strategic markets leading in the gateway state.

Abiodun, said it is evident that more businesses are berthing in the state to leverage on its comparative advantage which is evident in abundant mineral resources, highly skilled manpower, liberal policies, among others.

He said apart from the state’s proximity to Lagos and its position as the gateway to the huge sub-Saharan Africa market, Ogun state can boast of having an investor friendly business as the government continues to improve on the state of security and infrastructure in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Represented by the commissioner for industry, trade and investment, Mrs. Kikelomo Longe, he noted that the investment is doubtlessly a testament to improving the ease of doing business that the administration has strived to create in the last two years.