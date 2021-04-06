In this interview with GODWIN ENNA, the director general of Katsina Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA), Ibrahim Tukur Jimkamshi, reveals how the state government is industrialising Katsina

How has your office performed since inception?

Before the performances, let me give a background of this office. Katsina Investment Promotion Agency in Nigeria and other developed countries, was primarily advocated by the World Bank around 1999. But in Katsina State, we were unable to establish one until the coming of Masari‘s administration during his electionary campaign, where he discoverd that the government cannot work without the activities of the private sector.

Katsina State is number seven among states with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in Nigeria, the state is also the highest cotton grower in Nigeria and the largest producer of sesame, soya beans. It is also second in the production of tomatoes. The state also produces one third of the sugarcane in this country.

Also, Katsina is second in terms of production of hibiscus, known as zobo, but equally number four in population and number 17 in terms of size, these are facts.

Seeing first hand, from the interaction that he had with the public, especially the youth, he has discovered that there are many unemployed youths, including those that are psychologically unemployed. Once it is dry season, most of them remain idle and have nothing to do. So, certainly he was humble enough to say ‘in Katsina State, we need to involve the private sector.’

How did the governor go about involving the private sector?

That was the reason he hosted the Investment Summit in 2016, and through that avenue formed the investment community. Katsina was not known for investment or business, it was known for white collar jobs. But his government was ready and has put some necessary mechanisms that would receive the investment community in Katsina and invest. During the first maiden Investment Summit in 2016, the governor was able to bring in a lot of private sector players and unveiled what he had on the table, in terms of readiness and opportunities that abound in the state.

As a result, he saw the need to create an Investment Promotion Agency. Its objective is to attract, facilitate and promote investment potential of the state, as well as to create an enabling environment that will make investors or businessmen tap in at once, without necessarily going to several offices to transact businesses with the government.

That is why the governor, in his wisdom, as a result of this background information, established the KIPA and made me the pioneer director general of the agency, minding the fact that I was the one that chaired and organised the summit in 2016.

So far, how has the journey been?

To make it abundantly clear, previously Katsina State was not known for investment. As such, anyone coming from northern Nigeria will either stop at Kaduna or stop at Kano. People don‘t understand that Katsina is number four in terms of population, certainly, once there is a population there is a market.

If you are producing face masks for instance and you are selling each one for N100, if you sell a million pieces, you can estimate how huge the amount you would make because the population is there.

Secondly, we have what is called Katsina Market Plus, that is the Maradi District and Dandara District with Niger Republic. We are the gateway to the Mediterranean Sea, this is an advantage to whosoever is investing in the state.

Who has invested in Katsina? I think you‘ve been drinking Sona water in Katsina? We brought him in. And as you can see, he has established several companies and they are all doing great in the state.

If you move down to the University Site, you will see two mega factories built by business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal. He is establishing one mega rice mall around that area, and adjacent to it you will also see the Gobarau fertiliser company.

If you come to the town, close to the abattoir, there is a sesame processing centre and it is now processing and exporting the product to the world.

Additionally, if you go to Funtua, you will see Jagarba who has expanded his business because of our discussion with him. He is also into rice milling, with a garri processing centre called Al‘basu. There is another fertiliser blending company established by Dahiru Bala in Funtua.

You might be aware that the first person that came to the summit, was Alhaji Aliko Dangote himself, and we have listed out our famous Sangaya facility at the rate of N500 million and he established an agric-business (Dangote Agric-Business Development Centre). That centre is currently doing seed multiplication and a lot of research activities are going on there. Perhaps, if not because of COVID-19 that would have been the hub for Aliko agric business.

As a result of that, Dangote has brought in an empowerment facility of N340 million to Katsina that was given to vulnerable women across the 34 local government areas of the state. And each one thousand women across the 34 LGAs benefited. That‘s quite remarkable of him, and this was as a result of the relationship KIPA built with Dangote.

In addition to that, we are working with a state called Gwangmyeong from South Korea. They are in Aliko Dangote’s Business Centre, Mekera in Sanghay facility. They are training our rice producers in Katsina State. They have selected three villages that would transform modern villages in Katsina. These are all advantages associated with establishing this office.

To create the basic enablers is to create infrastructure, because whoever wants to invest in this has a structure such as water, energy and other recreational facilities and perhaps other companies who might use his by-products.

So, Katsina State sees that there is need to create an industrial park along the Jibia Road. And that green park is along two contiguous rail lines that are going to be constructed by President Muhammadu Buhari‘s administration to Maradi.

And by the time that is done, it could be the only industrial park along the West African sub-region. It is connected to the West African sub-region, and certainly that would be huge. It is 800 hectares of land, we have started developing 100 hectares. I implore you to go round and see for yourself the development that has started springing up along that line.

It is also because of the establishment of this office that we now have a relationship with the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) and in collaboration with Katsina State, we are developing an industrial park in Funtua. The industrial park in Funtua is going to look at the value chain of cotton.

Just like I earlier informed you that Katsina is number one in cotton production, and also in prevalence of genie factories. So, we are trying to develop a complete value chain of cotton in Funtua. We are establishing Funtua Integrated Textile and Garment Park. I‘m assuring you that by the end of April, they will start some development in the area.

The location is along the Shemme junction by the right hand side, if you are going to Funtua. And even that one too is contiguous to a rail line, and because of other facilities that are located in this place, the location is strategic and good.

This is beyond the community, it is the West African economy. In this integrated textile park, we are going to produce cotton, separate, process it and then have it in fabrics, as well as produce different garments associated to fabrics and several other value chains.

That is what we call industrialisation. We are trying to provide not just a foundation but an accelerated and inclusive industrialisation in Katsina. That is what we are saying in all the analysis. We are trying to bring a backbone in an accelerated manner.

In a few years to come, how do you see Katsina?

We are industrialising Katsina, we are providing employment, boosting agricultural production in all its ramifications. And what we are doing is industrialisation and once that is done you would see prosperity.

So, we are creating what is called an attended ship in per capital income for me and you. And by the time we have a prosperous economy, we would have people that would be healthy, educated and human capital development would increase.

This also has a direct correlation with the revenue generation, and revenue generation is enhanced income as well as money available to the state government. That will bring more development to the people, while at the same time the people are employed and they are no longer be under employed.

The other thing I want to look at are policies. No government can work alone without the private sector, and as such, we have two friendly policies, we are working with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation UNIDO, to design Public Private Partnership (PPP) policy which is the way to go and where the world is moving now; we are developing industrial policies in the state, and equally there is this economic zone we are creating. We want it to be given a legal backing not just to be economically viable, but to be sustained given the political will.

We are also looking at other potentials and facilities that are already there and we are promoting them at local and international level to make sure we create and generate the necessary value for our facilities.

For instance, our airport here is quite vast and of standard. We started discussing with NEPZA for possible cargo business. We are equally discussing with Afrexim Bank i.e Africa Export Import Bank.

They normally do preliminary feasibility studies and we have started discussions on the possibility of having what is called MOR, meaning: Maintenance Over-hold Repair of Aircraft business.

We are also looking at the other opportunities. Katsina, in the whole North-West region has the most prevalence of water bodies. We have the four mega water bodies that you cannot find in other parts of Nigeria. We have the Safke Dam, Jibia Dam, Zobe Dam, Ajuwa Dam and another one is springing along GRA village in Danja LGA. And this is really an unprecedented level to boost production of tomatoes.

We are equally promoting this to an international level, so that people with knowledge, finance and technology would come and invest in that place. Everything is there, water is flowing, the environment is friendly and if anyone invests we make money there.

What is your message to the people?

My call to the citizens of Katsina is for the wealthy people that are not residing in Katsina but bear the name of the state. The message is that no one is going to develop their home town but them.

So, when they come with their money and invest here, they are the first to invest. As such, they should show an example and demonstrate to the world that Katsina is profitable, marketable and friendly, as well as demonstrate to the world what makes the state attractive to other investors. Only then, would you see more investors coming into the state.