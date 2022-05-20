In a world denied of humanity, what you find is barbarism. In all our traces as a people, we tend to exhibit the ugly sides of our existence than good the sides which are usually uncommon. I have seen avoidable deaths carried out by people who breathe the air that I breathe and live the life I live. Almost everyone is now a killer as the side of the heart that harbours meekness has been extracted and deadened.

I have seen people waylay travellers and slaughter them in numbers, in this same world I live in. I have seen people murdered in hotel rooms and their body parts dismembered, in this world I live, I have seen people abducted and killed by fellow humans. Just recently, two Nigerians trained in the colour of nationalism were caught, the wife raped before her husband, her private part torn open and the eyes of the man gouged out and then set on fire to burn to ash! Yes, in this same clime where going to church and mosque define our creed!

Just yesterday, a lady was stoned and burnt to extinction for blasphemous acts. She was not given the chance to see her fault and perhaps make amends, she was brutally murdered by people whose traces of humanity left them the day they were abandoned on the streets to fend for themselves. What empathy do you get from people born bitter and groomed in bitterness? Can the products of the street give succour? Hell no!

Do you know why crimes persist in this world? Because those gifted with the sanity of mind give legitimacy to those who commit crimes. If not, why help to justify what the killers of the lady in Sokoto are saying? They didn‘t kill the innocent lady because she allegedly blasphemed the prophet, they killed her because of their barbarism, they should be punished for killing a soul and not giving them the honour of religious canopy. No religion gives anyone the license to kill another person, not even Islam. Those guys didn‘t kill that lady because they are Muslims, they killed her because they are imbued with killer instincts. The punishment for any killer is equal death!

You can‘t be a Muslim who wants to defend Islam by abducting travellers on the road and keeping them in the forest for ransom, a good Muslim who loves the prophet cannot allow children to roam the streets without shelter or food, a good Muslim work hard to make his community habitable – be that Muslim and not the one that is only a Muslim when it has to do with intolerance.

In short, be the human you were created to be. Christianity and Islam are wonderful religions inhabited by some mad people and defended by some insane people. No matter the provocation, killing someone is never a justification, it doesn‘t make you a lover of the prophet, it makes you a trigger for those who denigrate the prophet. From the so-called blasphemy of one lady, we now have more people bashing the prophet and Islam. So what have you gained? Let your attitude be the mirror that is Islam and not your barbarism. The world does not revolve around your primitivity and inhumanity.

We were united and unmistaken on the cowardly murder of Deborah Yakubu by the lunatics in Sokoto, we didn‘t mince words even with the inherent tags that greeted our stance. We condemned that barbarism because we are humans not necessarily because we are religious. Anyone killed is a loss to humanity whether Christian, Muslim, Hare Krishna, Hindu or atheist.

This same volume of condemnation should be sustained and extended to everywhere in Nigeria where lives are snuffed out by those who arrogate killing powers to themselves. In the East, innocent people are gunned down daily, the unknown gunmen are killing at will. We saw how traders from other parts of the country are hacked and their wares set ablaze. Just recently, a couple serving in the Nigerian Military were captured and subjected to the most heinous torture ever, the wife raped and debauched – right in front of her husband, her private part ripped open and the husband forced to watch this cruelty with hands bound to his back, and the two souls wickedly killed at the end. Yes, in a land where religion defines our lives! Like the lunatics in Sokoto, there exist more vicious lunatics in the East. Sadly, the condemnatory voices against the cruelty in the east are feeble if not existent. No one seems bothered and moved by the madness going on there. While the Sokoto insanity is traced to religious inebriety, no one can say why innocent people are being killed daily in the east!

The voices that were loud against the Sokoto shame should be borrowed for the East, madam Oby Ezekwesili was one of the first to condemn the Sokoto mayhem , in fact, she announced her withdrawal from the proposed NBA conference in Sokoto- a beautiful thing to do as a response to the barbarism of a few – tragically, this woman had been silent on the murderous pogrom going on in the East, her native land. Are these people not humans enough to be spoken for? There is hardly any Twitter outrage against the extermination of lives going on in the East. I have not read anywhere were leaders of thought and influence spoke against the debaucheries going on in Igboland. Don‘t these people deserve the right to life and the liberty of protection?

A people that choose the deaths to mourn because of the benefits therein are the worst people found on the vehicle of life; they speak only to curry attention and not necessarily because they feel the pain and share in the anguish of the affected. Like the Deborah‘s death, we must be seen up against the dastardly killings going on in the East.