By Anthony Ada Abraham,

A few months after its launch, TMY Digital is thriving and beating all expectations. This claim was made by its CEO, Ajayi Solomon Ovie, in a new interview.

“The response so far has been interesting and it goes to show that most people have been expecting TMY Media to launch the digital platforms for a long time,” he said.

Eight-year-old TMY Media is renowned for its social media expertise, therefore it came as no surprise when it launched TMY Digital to focus on digital marketing campaigns for its expansive clients scattered all over the world.

Despite a lot of companies working in the digital marketing space, Ajayi Solomon has no fear about the survival of TMY Digital.

Said he: “A digital media company needs to have a special angle compelling value proposition to stand out. This will prove to prospective customers that its digital solution is the right solution to grow the business, brand and career of the client. This is where the competitive edge comes in―a competitive advantage is what makes you better than the competition in your customers’ minds.”

Of TMY Digital, he affirmed: ¨We have a competitive advantage in the area of social media verifications.”

On the claim that his TMY group of companies are the leading digital media outfits in Nigeria, the TMY Digital boss responded thus: “Yes, we are the Number One digital media in Nigeria. We have been on digital media for so many years with a lot of successful services rendered for Nigeria, Ghana, Africa at large and many other countries in the world.”

He said further: “From 2018 to 2021, we have successfully verified more than 2000 Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts which mean we have the highest number of social media accounts verified in Nigeria.”