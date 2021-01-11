ADVERTISEMENT

By Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Soldiers who sustained various degrees of injuries while fighting Boko Haram terrorists in Borno and other areas of the Northeast, and are receiving treatment at 7 Division hospital ,Maiduguri, have said that they are not in anyway abandoned by the government and the Nigerian Army.

The soldiers who also said that their morale is ever high despite the injuries, vowed that they want to return back to battle front to joint fellow troops in hitting hard the Boko Haram terrorists.

The wounded soldiers made their feelings known on Sunday when the Chairman Senate Committee on Army, Senator Ali Ndume visited the military history on a fact finding mission following reports making round in some media that wounded soldiers are neglected and abandoned.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, Corporal Kolawole Omosheye, who said he was deployed in Tungushe, a village 20 kilometres north of Borno state capital, narrated how the terrorists attacked their location on 29th December 2020 after which he was brought to the hospital following injuries he sustained from gun shots.

Omosheye said with the treatment he received from the hospital, he is feeling better now, adding that in the next two weeks he Hope’s to return back to his location to continue the battle against the insurgents.

” I thank God for the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army GOC that came for reinforcement on the day of the attack. I thank God for the 7 Division hospital Acting Commander who took care of us,” he said.

According to another wounded soldier, Private Saidu Dahiru, they were attacked by the Boko Haram terrorists on 23rd December 2020 at their location at Gajiram in Magumeri local government area of Borno state.

” But God helped us to repel the insurgents’ attack unfortunately, they fired mortar bomb, so it got into my shoulder but now, doctors have removed the fragment. Iam getting better now . In the next one or two weeks, I will join other troops in my location to deal with the terrorists, ” Dahiru said.

For Private Ademola Felix, he Hope’s to recover soon to return back to the battle field to hit hard on the Boko Haram terrorists.

” We entered mines and fortunately, we thank God that we are alive today. The Army is indeed trying for us. In the next two weeks, I hope to recover to return back to hit hard the Boko Haram terrorists.

Meanwhile, speaking with Journalists at the military hospital, the chairman Senate committee on Army, Sen. Ali Ndume , said his unscheduled visit was as a result of news report he read in one the national dailies alleging that wounded troops are complaining of abandonment and neglect.

Ndume noted that the situation the country is experiencing currently is not the time for people to sit down at the comfort of their homes to concoct stories that will affect the troops.

” I want to start by thanking the GOC because this visit was not scheduled and it is infact fact finding visit. Yesterday, I read disturbing news in one of the newspapers that soldiers that have been sacrificing their lives in the battle field are abandoned.

” As Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army , many of my colleagues called me to draw my attention to that story. And I quickly called out the Chief of Army Staff ( COAS ) , and asked him if he is aware of that neglect. And his response was where are you? I told him that Iam in Maiduguri, he said okay, go and see for yourself what is on ground,don’t even tell anyone. That is the purpose of my visit, ” Ndume said.

In his remarks, the General Officer Commanding ( GOC ) 7 Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj Gen. Abdul Khalifa Ibrahim, assured that the Army will continue to do it’s best to ensure that any soldier who is wounded in action is taken care of.

“Even those who are not injured in battle related ailments, the Army takes good care of them,” the GOC said. End