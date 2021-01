BY FRANCIS OKOYE, Maiduguri

Amid stories making the round in some media that more of the Chibok schoolgirls abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists had es- caped from the terrorists enclave in Sambisa,

spokesman of the abducted Chibok girls par- ents, Mr Alamson Ayba, on Friday said the parents and Chibok community had yet to get authentic information about the said escape.

The news mill was awash with the story

that many of the remaining Chibok girls abducted from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok local government area, Bor- no State, northeast Nigeria had escaped from

their abductors.

According to the story the abducted Chibok schoolgirls escaped on Thursday following attacks on some of the hideouts of the Boko Ha- ram inside the Sambisa forest.

ADVERTISEMENT

But speaking to LEADERSHIP Weekend

in Maiduguri, the spokesman of the abduct- ed Chibok schoolgirls said since the story of the schoolgirls’ escape from their abductors broke out, most of the parents had been call- ing him to ascertain the truth.

He said:” We are yet to get authentic information of who saw the girls and where they are. Who saw them? Was it the military or who? Where are the girls?

“We have been asking these questions

since yesterday when the news broke and nobody has come out to tell us that yes, these are the people that saw them, neither the military nor non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

So, if it is true then, they should come out and contact us, show us the girls or link us even on air, telephone, so that we can ask them questions in our language to know who are the girls